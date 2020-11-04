BBC News

Covid-19: Police warn of fresh crackdown on lockdown raves

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe coronavirus pandemic has seen a resurgence of illegal parties and other gatherings

Five chief constables have warned of a tougher crackdown on people holding illegal raves during the new coronavirus lockdown.

The leaders in the North West, which has been a hotspot for illicit parties, have issued an open letter warning of "greater levels of enforcement".

They aimed the warning at people "incapable of demonstrating any civic responsibility".

It comes after police vehicles were damaged in a recent rave in Wigan.

There have been a spate of illegal gatherings in the region throughout the pandemic.

During England's first lockdown Greater Manchester Police said officers had also broken up 660 house parties in less than two weeks.

Chief constables from Lancashire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Cumbria and Cheshire made the appeal.

image copyrightASP
image captionSeven police vehicles had their tyres slashed at a rave in Wigan on Saturday

However, they thanked the majority of people who they said had tried "so hard to comply with restrictions".

In a joint statement, Darren Martland, Michelle Skeer, Ian Hopkins, Andy Rhodes and Andy Cooke urged the public to help "prevent any further suffering".

They said they had always tried to maintain a "measured approach", but said they would be seeking support from the government to pursue people who ignore fixed penalty notices, which can be up to £10,000.

The letter continued: "To the minority who feel the restrictions don't apply to them be prepared to face the consequences of greater levels of enforcement.

"We will collectively target those who flout the restrictions, particularly those organising large gatherings and music events, repeatedly holding parties or deliberately causing harm to our communities by not following the restrictions, such as self-isolating where necessary."

