People have last night out before second England lockdown
People have been for one last night out before England goes into a second lockdown.
They queued at pubs and ate out at restaurants before doors closed at 22:00 GMT for the month-long lockdown to reduce coronavirus cases.
The streets of Soho were packed, there were queues in Cambridge and people were making the most of being out elsewhere in England.
The Met Police reported no restriction-related incidents in London.
- 10 hours ago