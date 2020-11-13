Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe dies
The Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe has died at the age of 74.
The serial killer was serving a whole life term for murdering 13 women across Yorkshire and north-west England.
He died in hospital where he is said to have refused treatment for Covid-19. Sutcliffe also had a number of other underlying health problems.
He was convicted in 1981 and spent three decades at Broadmoor Hospital before being moved to HMP Frankland in County Durham in 2016.
Former police officer Bob Bridgestock, who worked on the hunt for Sutcliffe, said he "won't be shedding any tears".
Sutcliffe's victims
- Wilma McCann, 28, Leeds, October 1975
- Emily Jackson, 42, Leeds, January 1976
- Irene Richardson, 28, Leeds, February 1977
- Patricia Atkinson, 32, Bradford, April 1977
- Jayne McDonald, 16, Leeds, June 1977
- Jean Jordan, 21, Manchester, October 1977
- Yvonne Pearson, 22, Bradford, January 1978
- Helen Rytka, 18, Huddersfield, January 1978
- Vera Millward, 41, Manchester, May 1978
- Josephine Whittaker, 19, Halifax, May 1979
- Barbara Leach, 20, Bradford, September 1979
- Marguerite Walls, 47, Leeds, August 1980
- Jacqueline Hill, 20, Leeds, November 1980
Sutcliffe's first victim was mother-of-four Wilma McCann, 28, who was hit with a hammer and stabbed 15 times, in October 1975.
Her son Richard, aged five at the time, said the serial killer's death would bring "some kind of closure".
"The attention he's had over the years, the continuous news stories that we've suffered over the years, there is some form of conclusion to that," he said.
"I am sure a lot of the families, surviving children of the victims may well be glad he has gone and they have a right to feel like that."