Woman with learning disabilities pregnant after rape
A woman with "significant learning difficulties" became pregnant after being raped, a court has heard.
The Court of Protection was told the woman lacked the capacity to consent to sex and did not understand she was pregnant.
Barristers said it would be impossible for her to give birth naturally.
Judge Mr Justice Poole ruled the baby could lawfully be delivered by Caesarean section without the woman's consent.
The judge heard the woman, who is in her 30s and from the south of England, lived in the community under a "care package".
He was told that social services bosses had started a safeguarding investigation and police were trying to locate the father of the unborn child.
Nageena Khalique QC, representing doctors caring for the woman, said: "The unborn child was conceived in very worrying circumstances.
"Given that (the woman) lacks the capacity to consent to sexual relations, the only conclusion one can draw is that she must have been sexually assaulted."
Specialists concluded the woman's mental health difficulties would make it impossible for her to give birth naturally because she would be unable to follow a midwife's instructions or say if she was in pain.
The judge said the woman, the council looking after her and the police force involved in the case must not be identified.
The Court of Protection considers cases relating to people who do not have the mental capacity to make decisions for themselves.