Yorkshire Ripper's death 'should focus on victims'
By Jennifer Meierhans
BBC News
- Published
The Yorkshire Ripper's death should mark the end of his infamy and instead focus attention on the innocent lives he took, says his first victim's son.
Peter Sutcliffe targeted vulnerable women across Yorkshire and north-west England between 1975 and 1980.
He died aged 74 while serving a whole life term for 13 murders and the attempted murder of seven others.
Richard McCann was five when his mother, Wilma McCann, was killed just yards from her home in Leeds.
"The attention he's had over the years, the continuous news stories that we've suffered over the years, there is some form of conclusion to that," said Mr McCann.
"I am sure a lot of the families, surviving children of the victims, may well be glad he has gone and they have a right to feel like that."
Mr McCann said his focus was on peace for his mother rather than hatred for her killer.
"I want her to be remembered as the mother of four children, the daughter of her parents. She was a family woman who, through no fault of her own, was going through adversity and made some bad decisions, some risky decisions."She paid for those decisions with her life."
Mr McCann told BBC Breakfast he was left terrified by his mother's murder on playing fields in Chapeltown and that of shop worker Jayne MacDonald, who also lived in his street."It really affected me. I was ashamed of being associated with Sutcliffe and all his crimes. I've had to live with that shame for all these years.
"There's only one person that should have felt any shame - although I doubt that he did - and that was Peter Sutcliffe."
Sutcliffe's victims
- Wilma McCann, 28, Leeds, October 1975
- Emily Jackson, 42, Leeds, January 1976
- Irene Richardson, 28, Leeds, February 1977
- Patricia Atkinson, 32, Bradford, April 1977
- Jayne McDonald, 16, Leeds, June 1977
- Jean Jordan, 21, Manchester, October 1977
- Yvonne Pearson, 22, Bradford, January 1978
- Helen Rytka, 18, Huddersfield, January 1978
- Vera Millward, 41, Manchester, May 1978
- Josephine Whittaker, 19, Halifax, May 1979
- Barbara Leach, 20, Bradford, September 1979
- Marguerite Walls, 47, Leeds, August 1980
- Jacqueline Hill, 20, Leeds, November 1980
Sutcliffe targeted vulnerable women at night, some of whom were sex workers although not all of his victims were.
Mr McCann appealed to West Yorkshire Police to make a formal apology for the way in which officers in the 1970s described "some of the women as innocent and some not so innocent".
"I'd invite them to make that apology - they were innocent and it would set the record straight," he added.
Retired detective Roger Parnell, who worked on the Ripper inquiry, rejected accusations officers "did not care less" about prostitute victims.
He told BBC Radio 5Live: "We certainly did, I can assure you we did. These ladies were wives, they were mothers, they were sisters."We were all determined from the beginning to catch the perpetrator of all these murders."