Eric Hall: 'Monster monster' football agent dies aged 73
Former football agent Eric Hall, famed for his "monster monster" catchphrase, has died at the age of 73.
Hall, known for his trademark cigar, represented several Premier League players in the 1990s, including Dennis Wise, Neil Ruddock and Tim Sherwood.
His death was announced by the radio station where he worked, Time 107.5FM.
Ex-footballer Stan Collymore paid tribute to Hall, saying on Twitter: "Larger than life, great great fun, sad to think Eric Hall has passed."
Former Tottenham Hotspur chairman Sir Alan Sugar called him a "real character".
Hall, who made his entry into the music business as a tea-boy alongside a young Elton John, promoted records for stars including Frank Sinatra and the Bay City Rollers.
He claimed to have launched the careers of Queen and Cockney Rebel before moving into football in 1986 following a chance nightclub meeting with Tottenham's Steve Perryman.
He became critically ill with E. coli and septicaemia in 1997 but recovered and went on to work on radio, presenting for stations including BBC Essex.
Time 107.5FM station manager Lorna Waters said: "We were incredibly lucky to have Eric here as part of our team for almost seven years.
"He amazed us with the calibre of guests he would invite on to his show and his knowledge of music was undoubtedly second to none."
