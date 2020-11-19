Coleen Rooney 'falsely accused Rebekah Vardy' over story leaks
Coleen Rooney falsely accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories to the press about her private life, the High Court has heard.
The wife of former England footballer Wayne Rooney was dubbed "Wagatha Christie" after posting false stories on Instagram, which later appeared in The Sun as part of a "sting operation".
Mrs Rooney accused Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, of leaking the fake stories.
She is suing Mrs Rooney for libel.
Mrs Vardy, 38, was accused by Mrs Rooney of leaking false stories over the course of five months. She denies the accusation.
At the High Court, Mrs Vardy's barrister Hugh Tomlinson QC said Mrs Rooney's posts were an "untrue and unjustified defamatory attack" which was "published and republished to millions of people".
He added: "In fact, she did nothing wrong.
"Whatever leaks there were did not come from her."
Last year Mrs Rooney said she planted three false stories on her Instagram stories and blocked all users except for Mrs Vardy's account, which Mrs Rooney said were eventually leaked to The Sun.
On a Twitter post, she wrote: "I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.
"It's ................ Rebekah Vardy's account."
Mr Justice Warby is being asked to determine the "natural and ordinary" meaning of Mrs Rooney's posts on Instagram and Twitter, which accused Mrs Vardy of leaking the stories.
In her written claim filed to the court, Mrs Vardy said she "continues to suffer severe and extreme hostility and abuse as a result of the post".
Mrs Rooney's legal team claims Mrs Vardy "was in fact responsible for consistently passing on information about the defendant's private Instagram posts and stories to The Sun".