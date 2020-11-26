Post-lockdown rules 'must not become limbo' says Sheffield mayor
South Yorkshire's mayor has said "lockdown must not become limbo" as the county, along with West Yorkshire, was named in the toughest coronavirus tier.
Both areas will be in tier three after 2 December, meaning households can only meet in public outside spaces like parks, where the rule of six applies.
Mr Jarvis said: "It is now essential we get a roadmap to get us out of tier three as a matter of urgency."
Restrictions will be reviewed on 16 December, the government said.
Mr Jarvis said South Yorkshire had been under tighter restrictions since 24 October, and the rules were "slowly suffocating businesses" which were being hit again at their busiest time of year.
He added: "Any restrictions must come hand in hand with a robust package of economic support to protect livelihoods. There must be no gaps in support for people and businesses affected by Covid."
Meanwhile, Kirklees Council in West Yorkshire said the announcement was "devastating" for the area's hospitality sector.
Under the restrictions, pubs and restaurants are only allowed to stay open for takeaway services.
Kirklees Council leader Shabir Pandor said: "I'm urging government to think more creatively about these restrictions and about how it can support the sector and the supply chain that relies on it so they are not laying more misery on these businesses."
Non-essential shops and close-contact beauty services like hairdressers will be able to open in all tiers. Guidance said people in all tiers who can work from home should continue to do so.
Around 21 local authority areas in England will be in tier three - the highest level of restrictions - while just three areas will be in the lowest-level of restrictions - tier one.
York and North Yorkshire will face fewer restrictions than other parts of Yorkshire and will be placed into tier two.
Analysis
James Vincent, Political Editor BBC Yorkshire
To nick someone else's joke - we've been on the verge of tiers all day.
Now we know.
Well at least we thought we knew until the government's postcode checking website crashed.
Those places in tier three will want information on how they can get out of it - and when.
Remember all the back and forwards we had when places were negotiating with the government on the last set of tiers? That's changed too. Locally, there will be no say on which tier places go into. The government is telling them.
There are tough times ahead for places in tier three. In West Yorkshire, Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees have had higher measures since the start of August.
They've tightened over time and now, could possibly last until March.
Leeds City Council said it was working to provide support and minimise the impact restrictions would have on residents and businesses.
Leader Judith Blake thanked people for their "patience, diligence and compassion over what has been an incredibly challenging time for the city".
She added: "There is light at the end of the tunnel and if we continue to do all that we can to protect ourselves and each other, we can and will emerge from this crisis together."
The system will be regularly reviewed and an area's tier level may change before Christmas, said the government.
