Covid-19: North East put into tier 3 after lockdown
The North East will face the toughest Covid-19 restrictions when the national lockdown ends, it has been confirmed.
All council areas across the region will be placed under tier three from 2 December.
Residents will still be banned from socialising indoors with people they do not live with, apart from support bubbles.
Pubs and restaurants will remain closed except for delivery and takeaway.
Some rules will be relaxed at Christmas to allow three households to form a bubble.
Areas affected:
- Hartlepool
- Middlesbrough
- Stockton
- Redcar and Cleveland
- Darlington
- Sunderland
- South Tyneside
- Gateshead
- Newcastle
- North Tyneside
- County Durham
- Northumberland
Covid infection rates across the region have been falling significantly over the past week, according to government figures.
Tier allocations will be reviewed for the first time on 16 December, allowing for "the possibility of areas which continue to make progress in slowing the spread of the disease" to be moved down a tier before Christmas, the government said.
The news, while not unexpected, will come as a blow to the region's hospitality industry.
Unlike some other parts of England, spectators will not be allowed back into football stadiums or to other large events.
Residents will still be banned from socialising indoors with anyone outside their household or social bubble, although people will be allowed to meet in groups of up to six in outdoor public spaces, and non-essential shops will reopen.
Health secretary Matt Hancock said: "Thanks to the hard work and sacrifice made by people up and down the country, we are able to move out of national lockdown and into more targeted local, tiered restrictions.
"I know for those of you faced with tier three restrictions this will be a particularly difficult time but I want to reassure you that we'll be supporting your areas with mass community testing and extra funding.
"By following the rules together we can get out of these tough measures."
