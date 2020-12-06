BBC News

Cyclist's London route creates festive message on map app

Published
image copyrightAnthony Hoyte/ Strava
image captionAnthony Hoyte used the exercise and route-sharing app Strava to make the image

A cyclist has created a 'Merry Christmas' message on the streets of London after completing a 79-mile (127 km) route, plotted on an online map.

Anthony Hoyte, from Cheltenham, used the exercise and route-sharing app Strava to make the image.

In 2019 he cycled to create the outline of a reindeer, and in 2017 he made a picture of a snowman.

Mr Hoyte said: "I love that my drawings - especially the Christmas ones - seem to be appreciated."

image copyrightAnthony Hoyte
image captionAnthony Hoyte completed the 79-mile journey in nine hours

He said some unforeseen road closures and diversions this year meant he had to modify the route "on the fly".

"There are so many road closures for Crossrail and there were a couple of gated estates I hadn't anticipated," he said.

"Also, the 'r' in Christmas was supposed to take in a bit of Regent's Park, but it was closed by the time I got there."

"For most of these obstacles, I managed to find an alternative route.

"But for Crossrail at Euston I had to 'cheat' - pause my recording, navigate to the other side of the works and then set it going again. This creates a straight line between the two points."

image copyrightAnthony Hoyte/Strava
image captionMr Hoyte created a reindeer in 2019

Mr Hoyte's Merry Christmas route started in Islington in north London, then west to Camden and Hampstead, then east to Islington.

Finally he returned south east through areas such as Clerkenwell, Hoxton and Bethnal Green then west, once more returning east to finish back at Islington.

Mr Hoyte completed the journey in nine hours.

Related Topics

  • Cycling

More on this story

  • Suffolk running club draws Strava reindeer and sleigh

    Published
    21 December 2019

  • Cyclist creates festive reindeer on map app

    Published
    10 December 2019

  • Virtual snowman created by cyclist using app on London streets

    Published
    23 December 2017

  • Cyclist's Cardiff route makes face on Strava app map

    Published
    19 October 2017

  • Strava artist draws pictures with his bike and GPS

    Published
    19 February 2016