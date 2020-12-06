Cyclist's London route creates festive message on map app
A cyclist has created a 'Merry Christmas' message on the streets of London after completing a 79-mile (127 km) route, plotted on an online map.
Anthony Hoyte, from Cheltenham, used the exercise and route-sharing app Strava to make the image.
In 2019 he cycled to create the outline of a reindeer, and in 2017 he made a picture of a snowman.
Mr Hoyte said: "I love that my drawings - especially the Christmas ones - seem to be appreciated."
He said some unforeseen road closures and diversions this year meant he had to modify the route "on the fly".
"There are so many road closures for Crossrail and there were a couple of gated estates I hadn't anticipated," he said.
"Also, the 'r' in Christmas was supposed to take in a bit of Regent's Park, but it was closed by the time I got there."
"For most of these obstacles, I managed to find an alternative route.
"But for Crossrail at Euston I had to 'cheat' - pause my recording, navigate to the other side of the works and then set it going again. This creates a straight line between the two points."
Mr Hoyte's Merry Christmas route started in Islington in north London, then west to Camden and Hampstead, then east to Islington.
Finally he returned south east through areas such as Clerkenwell, Hoxton and Bethnal Green then west, once more returning east to finish back at Islington.
Mr Hoyte completed the journey in nine hours.