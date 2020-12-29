Black Lives Matter: 'I told my sister if it hurts we can talk about it'
Black Lives Matter protests have cascaded throughout the East of England this year.
Three local organisers galvanised by both the shocking death of George Floyd in the US and their own experiences of racism have spoken about the impact of the demonstrations on their own lives and what they plan to do next.
Nevada Claxton, 18, said the coronavirus lockdown gave her time to pause for "serious reflection" about what had happened in America, with its ripples of horror and hopelessness felt thousands of miles away in her family's lounge in Luton, Bedfordshire.
"All of a sudden you had to fight it. My friends and I just thought of all the things over the years we'd let slide that were racist," said Nevada.
"For my sister - who was 12 and at that age where they're on social media like TikTok and Snapchat - that footage was hard to avoid.
"We sat down together, but we couldn't speak about it.
"So I said to her, 'If it hurts we can talk about it and she burst into tears'.
"What happened to George Floyd has been devastating, but I just hope she doesn't have to be on the phone to her friends when she's 18 saying 'Let's protest this'."
Nevada and a group of ten friends set up a Black Lives Matter protest in Luton this summer and were overwhelmed when 600 people turned out.
She has deferred her university place to study journalism due to Covid-19 and instead has been devoting her time to fighting prejudice.
As a consequence of the march, she and her friends and were invited to work with the council about ways it can help improve the lives of people of colour.
She and two friends are also putting out a regular podcast on BBC Three Counties to talk about a range of topical issues, which had been "amazing".
Nevada - who was brought up in Sheffield, New York and Trinidad before moving back to the UK when she was 12 - said while there were loose plans for a demonstration in 2021, she was hoping to help launch a series of pop-up shows in future to help break down prejudices.
"We'd love to do shows as a lot of our friends are creative - singers and dancers," she said.
"Once the pandemic is over we'll be able to do more physical stuff, but for now it's seeing where the podcast takes us."
Nevada's desire to for her sister to have a better experience than her own through adding her voice to the Black Lives Matter's call for equality, is echoed by Northampton-based model and poet Will Reid, who has a five-year-old daughter.
The son of a Jamaican-West African father and English-German mother, Will noticed by the time he was 16 that his group of friends had become predominately black.
"How can I be having the same conversations with my daughter - who is mixed race - that my dad had to have with me," said Will.
"How can I tell her that certain people won't like her because of the colour of her skin; that friends will no longer come round because their parents don't like the colour of her skin."
Will, 31, said while George Floyd's death had "started a conversation" about racism and raised awareness, progress would remain slow.
"It's burst a lot of people's bubbles - especially for the older generation who thought there wasn't any racism here," he said.
Will said curiosity prompted him to attend the first Black Lives Matter demonstration in Northampton in June, where he ended up delivering an off-the-cuff speech.
Spurred on by the response, it led to him helping to organise the next protest and talking to Anjona Roy and Paul Crofts at Northamptonshire Rights and Equality Council about connecting better with younger black and mixed race people.
He was voted onto the board, chaired a meeting with Northamptonshire Police about stop-and-search measures and the use of force. He now plans to hold seminars where youngsters can talk to officers about such issues to "build relationships".
Will is also in the process of setting up a charity named after his grandfathers to give grants to help local children with their education and other opportunities.
For him, education is key in breaking down barriers at a grassroots level to help promote more understanding about equality and black history.
"When I was in year 10 or 11, I asked about all the black children in World War 2 and was told there weren't any," Will said.
It's an issue that journalism student and campaigner Malaika Gangooly - who helped organise Chelmsford's Black Lives Matter protest - has been trying to tackle.
Malaika and two friends have now distributed resource packs on black history and issues to 50 schools across the country.
The 20-year-old, recently appointed as the equality and diversity representative at her university, City of London, said the project gained traction on Twitter as more and more teachers began contacting her.
"I think they're just happy that someone is doing it," said Malaika.
"It is really rewarding and so much effort goes into those resources to make sure kids get taught about people we didn't.
"It's nice to know there seems to be generational change."
She has also given two school assemblies and plans to do more, bolstered by invitations to speak about her activism at a recent Amnesty International conference and academic forum, joining a panel of professors.
As the youngest speaker at both, Malaika said she had used the opportunities to "learn from those who know more than me", and felt the fight for racial equality was now down to "100% our generation and the generation coming".
She said: "I want there to be there one moment where I think 'Wow, things have really changed for the better'."
