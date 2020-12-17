Southampton flats fire: Three people and a dog rescued
Three people and a dog have been rescued from a fire in a two-storey building in Southampton.
About 30 firefighters were called to flats in Forster Road shortly before 05:00 GMT.
They spent more than two hours tackling the blaze, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) said.
Two men were led to safety and a woman and a dog were rescued by ladder. One of the men was taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the blaze is not yet known, HFRS added.