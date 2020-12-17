BBC News

Bristol to Swindon train loo rape suspect arrested

image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe train left Bristol Temple Meads station and was heading to Swindon when the attack happened

A man aged in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of rape after an attack in the toilet of a train.

British Transport Police officers said the incident was reported on Tuesday, 8 December and took place between Bristol Temple Meads and Swindon stations.

A man and a woman boarded the train at Bristol Temple Meads at 17:18 GMT and sat in a middle carriage.

The attack happened between 17:45 and 17:55, before both left the train at Swindon. The suspect has been bailed.

The victim, a woman also aged in her 20s, is being supported by specially trained officers.

Det Insp Paul Stanley, of British Transport Police, said: "I'd like to remind the public that incidents like this are thankfully very rare, and we will continue to conduct a number of additional patrols in the area to help reassure passengers."

