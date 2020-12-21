Coronavirus: Center Parcs shuts UK sites due to restrictions
Center Parcs has temporarily closed its five UK sites due to concerns over the new variant of coronavirus.
The holiday firm said continuing to accept visitors would go against the government's "strong advice" to stay local and minimise social contact.
It said it regretted disappointing customers, and those who had booked stays could reschedule with a discount or get a full refund.
The five sites will remain shut until at least 7 January, it confirmed.
In a statement the company said: "It is clear that the threat of the virus with the new variant is now at an extremely delicate stage and [the government's] strong advice is to stay local, minimise social contacts and take care to protect ourselves and others.
"It is therefore with a heavy heart that we have made the decision to close all our UK villages".
Those with bookings for immediately after 7 January have been told to regularly check both government advice and news directly from Center Parcs.
In March, all the company's sites were closed after a guest and a member of staff at its village in Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire, tested positive.
Subsequently, the resorts have faced several changes depending on national restrictions, with most having only recently reopened at the beginning of December.
Elveden Forest, Longleat Forest and Whinfell Forest
- Closed on Friday 20 March. Reopened on Monday 13 July.
- Closed on Friday 6 November. Reopened on Friday 4 December.
Woburn Forest
- Closed on Friday 20 March. Reopened on Monday 13 July.
- Closed on Friday 6 November. Reopened on Friday 4 December.
- Closed on Friday 18 December.
Sherwood Forest
- Closed on Friday 20 March. Reopened on Monday 13 July.
- Closed on Friday 30 October.
