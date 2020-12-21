Covid-19: Visitors from tier 4 and Wales 'must self-isolate'
- Published
People travelling from tier four areas to other parts of England are being asked to "assume" they have the new strain of coronavirus and self-isolate.
Health officials said anyone who has travelled from tier four areas or Wales to parts of the West Midlands and North West should stay at home for 10 days.
No visitors are allowed to a house where someone is isolating, even on Christmas Day, the statement said.
People who test negative are also told to self-isolate.
New variant 'circulating'
Statements were issued by the West Midlands Conurbation Local Resilience Forum and the Greater Manchester Combined Authority.
They said the new advice followed the emergence of the new variant of coronavirus which had seen a "very rapid increase in cases in London and parts of the South East and East of England".
"Although our region is not in tier four, rates are increasing and it is highly likely that the new variant is circulating," the West Midlands statement said.
It also told people to change Christmas plans as much as possible and to only meet with those in their bubble.
"Other people who live in the house do not need to self-isolate unless they get symptoms but no visitors should be allowed in that house at all, even on Christmas Day."
The guidance also calls on those who have symptoms to get tested and self-isolate for 10 days, without waiting for results.
Dr Jeanelle de Gruchy, the director of public health in Tameside, Greater Manchester, said the new strain's spread was "extremely worrying".
Wales entered lockdown on Sunday, with new restrictions covering the Christmas period. Hundreds of people are thought to have contracted the new variant, First Minister Mark Drakeford said.
Much of the West Midlands and North West is in tier three, with Burnley in Lancashire having the highest rate of infection in the areas, with 437.5 new cases per 100,000 people in the week up to 17 December.
Stoke-on-Trent has the highest rate of infection in the West Midlands, with 340.5 new infections.
The statement from the West Midlands Conurbation Local Resilience Forum includes seven councils: Birmingham City Council, Coventry City Council, Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council, Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council, Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council, Walsall Metropolitan Borough Council and City of Wolverhampton Council.
Greater Manchester's 10 directors of public health also issued the guidance to all their council areas.
Identical advice has been issued in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and in Worcestershire, where director of public health Dr Kathryn Cobain told people to assume they had the new strain of the virus if they had visited Wales or tier four locations.
Health officials in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent have called on people who have returned from tier four areas to get tested and told them to avoid unnecessary travel.
While anyone arriving in the Liverpool city region has been told to get a coronavirus test which is available in all six local authority areas.
Tier four guidance
If you live in a tier four area, you must not leave or be outside of the place you are living unless you have a reasonable excuse.
You cannot meet other people indoors, including over the Christmas period, unless you live with them, or they are part of your support bubble.
Outdoors, you can only meet one person from another household. These rules will not be relaxed for Christmas for tier four - you cannot form a Christmas Bubble in tier four.
Source: Gov.uk
