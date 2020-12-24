Herefordshire and Worcestershire drivers rescued after flooding
More than 40 people caught out by rising flood waters have been rescued from their vehicles in Herefordshire and Worcestershire.
Nearly 30 flood warnings were in place in the West Midlands on Thursday morning, including on the Severn, Avon, Stour and Teme.
The M50 was partially shut and there were no West Midlands Railway trains between Great Malvern and Hereford.
A number of homes have also been flooded, fire crews said.
Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue said a number of vehicles had been seen driving around road closure signs.
Flood barriers are up in Bewdley, Kempsey and Upton-upon-Severn in Worcestershire, as well as in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge in Shropshire, and in Hereford.
The temporary barriers installed in Ironbridge on Wednesday have been remodelled after major flooding last winter saw them pushed across the road.
In all, 15 flood warnings have been added on the River Severn in the region - 10 in Worcestershire and five in Shropshire.
There were also flood warnings on the rivers Avon and Stour in Warwickshire as well as on the Frome at Bishop's Frome.
The M50 eastbound in Herefordshire was closed from A40 (Travellers Rest roundabout) to junction 1 for Tewkesbury, following heavy rain on Wednesday and flooding across the motorway.
The westbound carriageway was also shut between the M5 and junction 2 for Ledbury.
Heavy rain on Wednesday afternoon caused damage to rail infrastructure, meaning trains cannot run between Great Malvern and Hereford.
With local roads also flooded, no road replacement transport is available either.
More rain forecast
There has also been flooding between Birmingham New Street station and Cheltenham Spa. Delays of up to 20 minutes have been reported on CrossCountry services between New Street and Cardiff Central.
There have been similar delays and some cancellations on Transport for Wales services between Shrewsbury and Hereford, following a fallen tree.
John Philpin, from the Environment Agency said: "There is that huge chance that people will come across standing water or small watercourses and streams that have broken their banks in response to this rain.
"At the moment I think Christmas is going to be a little bit of respite.
"Towards the weekend there is anticipated to be more... rain coming in and I believe that the long-term forecast remains unsettled."
