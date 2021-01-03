New Year snow flurries fall across England
Many parts of England have seen snow flurries accompany the arrival of New Year.
Areas which welcomed in 2021 with several centimetres of snow included Northumberland, parts of Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.
The Met Office has warned worse is to come with more wintry showers forecast.
Driving conditions on many roads will become "hazardous" as the cold weather continues next week, it said.
Several football matches were cancelled this weekend due to frozen pitches.
Ground staff at West Bromwich Albion were faced with heavy snowfall prior to their Premier League match with Arsenal at The Hawthorns on Saturday evening.
Further snow is predicted mainly inland and particularly over higher ground where above 200-300m a further few centimetres of snow is possible.
The chill in the air is due to high pressure to the north of the UK, which is dragging air from the east "which at this time of year is cold", the Met Office said.
The cold easterly winds are set to develop next week, bringing wintry showers - particularly around eastern parts - while hazardous freezing fog, frost and ice risks will all continue, forecasters said.
Meteorologist Alex Burkill said: "Obviously it's very cold and it's going to stay cold through this week.
"Whilst there will be some wintry hazards around, it's not really until the end of the week until we see any significant snow."
RAC Breakdown spokesman Simon Williams said: "The message for those who have to drive is to adjust their speed according to the conditions and leave extra stopping distance so 2021 doesn't begin with an unwelcome bump and an insurance claim.
"Snow and ice are by far the toughest driving conditions, so if they can be avoided that's probably the best policy."