Retired Surrey Police sergeant denies rapes
A retired police sergeant has denied raping a woman twice, including once while he was on duty.
Derek Seekings, from Hampshire, is on trial accused of two counts of rape between 1994 and 2000.
He told Brighton Crown Court: "It didn't happen, it has never happened."
The jury was told that Mr Seekings was suspended from duty for a number of months and demoted to PC in the late 90s following a car accident which led to a driving conviction.
Questioning Mr Seekings, prosecutor Jennifer Gray asked him: "You are quite simply a man who doesn't take no for an answer aren't you?"
He replied: "No I am not."
'Carried on regardless'
Earlier, Ms Gray told the jury one of the alleged rapes had taken place while Mr Seekings was on a break from work.
She said: "She made it very clear to him she didn't want to have sex with him, he carried on regardless and he raped her."
The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was left "very upset and distressed about what had gone on", the prosecutor told the jury.
The 66-year-old father, of Southern Way, Farnborough, was serving with Surrey Police at the time. He retired from the force in 2005.
The trial continues.