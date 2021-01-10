Channel migrants: More than 100 cross into UK water on small boats
- Published
More than 100 migrants arrived in England after crossing the Channel on Saturday, the Home Office has said.
Border Force dealt with six incidents involving 103 people, while the French authorities stopped three boats from entering UK waters.
One boat, with about 30 people on board was rescued about 23 miles off Beachy Head after it got "into difficulty".
The government said it would assess each person and look to return those who have no legal right to remain.
Minister for Immigration Compliance Chris Philp said: "Legislative changes to the law are being made to enable cases to be treated as inadmissible if they have travelled through a safe country."
The number of migrants reaching the UK by boat was four times greater in 2020 than 2019, official figures have shown.
At least 8,400 people made the crossing in 2020 while the year before, 1,844 did.