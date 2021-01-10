BBC News

Channel migrants: More than 100 cross into UK water on small boats

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionBorder Force dealt with six incidents on Saturday, the Home Office said

More than 100 migrants arrived in England after crossing the Channel on Saturday, the Home Office has said.

Border Force dealt with six incidents involving 103 people, while the French authorities stopped three boats from entering UK waters.

One boat, with about 30 people on board was rescued about 23 miles off Beachy Head after it got "into difficulty".

The government said it would assess each person and look to return those who have no legal right to remain.

Minister for Immigration Compliance Chris Philp said: "Legislative changes to the law are being made to enable cases to be treated as inadmissible if they have travelled through a safe country."

The number of migrants reaching the UK by boat was four times greater in 2020 than 2019, official figures have shown.

At least 8,400 people made the crossing in 2020 while the year before, 1,844 did.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • France
  • Migration

More on this story

  • Channel migrants: Coastguard rescues 'about 30' suspected migrants

    Published
    17 hours ago

  • Channel migrants: More than 8,000 people make crossing in 2020

    Published
    31 December 2020

  • Channel crossings: Migrant boat with 16 on board found in UK waters

    Published
    1 December 2020

  • Channel crossings: More officers to patrol French beaches

    Published
    28 November 2020

  • Why are migrants crossing the English Channel?

    Published
    7 August 2020

  • Channel crossings: Migrants wrapped in blankets reach Dover

    Published
    27 November 2020

  • Channel crossings: Why can't the UK stop migrants in small boats?

    Published
    20 August 2020

  • Home secretary vows to stop illegal Channel crossings

    Published
    18 April 2020