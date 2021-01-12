Sonic boom heard over eastern England as RAF escorts civilian aircraft
A sonic boom has been heard across the East of England after RAF Typhoon aircraft were launched to intercept a plane that had lost communications.
It was heard across Cambridgeshire, Essex and London at about 13:05 GMT.
The RAF said the aircraft took off from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and "safely escorted" the civilian aircraft to London Stansted Airport in Essex.
"The Typhoon aircraft were authorised to transit at supersonic speed for operational reasons," he said.
Sonic boooooom. Thought it was my parking at first 😂 pic.twitter.com/S44RFAkiw8— Cllr_Owen (@cllr_owen) January 12, 2021
Communications with the aircraft were re-established after the Typhoons were launched and it was intercepted before being escorted to Stansted.
A spokesman for the airport said the "private jet" was believed to have been flying form Germany to Birmingham.
He confirmed the plane had been brought into land at about 13:40.