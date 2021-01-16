Covid-19: Critical care wards are full in hospitals across England
Ten hospital trusts across England reported having no spare critical care beds for most of last week.
It comes as hospital waiting times, coronavirus admissions and patients requiring intensive care rises.
Across all England's acute trusts the total number of critical care beds available is 5,503, with 4,632 in use on 10 January.
NHS England has not yet commented. Last year, hospitals added 39% more beds for seriously ill patients.
The latest figures from NHS England show the number of trusts who were, on average, at full capacity in adult critical care rose from four to ten in the week to 10 January.
In a recent report from NHS Providers, officials said although some critical care beds remained available on a national level, in London and the South East there was "very little spare capacity".
It added the current wave of the pandemic was seeing "even greater numbers of patients requiring urgent treatment" than the first wave, in April 2020.
Taking questions from MPs on Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he could not predict when critical care capacity would be "overtopped" across the country, but added "the risk is very substantial, we have to keep the pressure off the NHS".
A leaked email recently revealed about 200 doctors would be redeployed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham amid fears its intensive care unit could be "overwhelmed".
University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Trust said it had "significantly" more patients in hospital with Covid-19 than in April 2020. The trust has 147 critical care beds available across its hospitals, all of which were full as of the latest figures.
A spokesman said the trust would continue to extend its intensive care teams "so they are able to treat the rising number of Covid-19 patients and those who require time-critical surgery, including cancer operations".
Airedale NHS Foundation Trust, despite having nine critical care beds overall, said it did not normally experience full occupancy at this time in the year and the ward had both Covid and non-C Covid patients.
"We are experiencing normal winter pressures across the Trust, combined with an increasing number of Covid-19 patients, particularly over the last week," a spokeswoman said. "Every bed in ICU that is occupied by a Covid-19 patient is one less available for people who need that level of care for other reasons."
Additional analysis by Ben Butcher