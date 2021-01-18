UK weather: Met Office Amber alert for Yorkshire and Lancashire
An amber rain warning has been issued for parts of northern England on Tuesday.
The Met Office has told people in Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Yorkshire to expect heavy rain and potential flooding.
Yellow warnings for heavy rain have also been issued across all of England and Wales.
Up to 70mm (2.75in) of rain is forecast to fall within 48 hours in the worst-hit areas.
The Met Office said the downpours, set to last throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, were likely to cause flooding when combined with melting snow on higher ground.
It said there was a "danger to life" due to fast-flowing or deep floodwater, and warned some communities there was a good chance they would be "cut off" by flooded roads.
It also predicted delays and cancellations to public transport.
The Environment Agency has 11 flood warnings - meaning "immediate action" is required - in place across England, stretching from the south east to the north east,
Met Office forecaster Jon Griffiths said an area of low pressure set to move in late on Monday would "bring with it quite a lot of rain over the following three days".
He said about 40-70mm (1.57-2.75 in) of rain was expected in the north-west, potentially rising to 100-120mm (3.93-4.72 in) in hilly areas.
Mr Griffiths said river systems in some areas were already close to capacity.