BBC News

UK weather: Met Office Amber alert for Yorkshire and Lancashire

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe Met Office warned heavy rain combined with melting snow on higher ground was likely to cause flooding

An amber rain warning has been issued for parts of northern England on Tuesday.

The Met Office has told people in Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Yorkshire to expect heavy rain and potential flooding.

Yellow warnings for heavy rain have also been issued across all of England and Wales.

Up to 70mm (2.75in) of rain is forecast to fall within 48 hours in the worst-hit areas.

The Met Office said the downpours, set to last throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, were likely to cause flooding when combined with melting snow on higher ground.

It said there was a "danger to life" due to fast-flowing or deep floodwater, and warned some communities there was a good chance they would be "cut off" by flooded roads.

It also predicted delays and cancellations to public transport.

  • BBC Weather

The Environment Agency has 11 flood warnings - meaning "immediate action" is required - in place across England, stretching from the south east to the north east,

image copyrightBBC Weather
image captionThe Met Office amber rain warning is in place until Wednesday, yellow warnings covering all of England and Wales

Met Office forecaster Jon Griffiths said an area of low pressure set to move in late on Monday would "bring with it quite a lot of rain over the following three days".

He said about 40-70mm (1.57-2.75 in) of rain was expected in the north-west, potentially rising to 100-120mm (3.93-4.72 in) in hilly areas.

Mr Griffiths said river systems in some areas were already close to capacity.

More on this story

  • UK weather: Disruption fears lift as snow moves on from UK

    Published
    1 day ago

  • UK Snow: Wintry scenes across Yorkshire

    Published
    3 days ago

Around the BBC

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.