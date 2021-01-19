Covid: Yorkshire young people report decline in mental health
More than half of young people in Yorkshire said their mental health had got worse during the pandemic, a report has found.
A survey by The Prince's Trust said that 56% of 16 to 25-year-olds questioned reported a mental decline.
Half said they felt anxious, with 18% saying they were "unable to cope with life".
Two-thirds also reported feeling like they were "missing out on being young" due to lockdown restrictions.
Clare Crabb, from the trust, said the pandemic had taken a "devastating toll on young people's mental health".
"They face a disrupted education, a shrinking jobs market and isolation from their friends and loved ones, and as a result, too many are losing all hope for the future," she said.
"As ever, it is unemployed young people and those with few qualifications and little confidence who have an even more negative experience."
'Unsettling time'
The report also found that 1 in 5 of young people in Yorkshire did not feel confident about their future work prospects.
More than half, 53%, said getting a new job felt impossible because there was so much competition.
Abi Rudd, 22, from Leeds, graduated from university last year with a BA Honours in Music Production. She said that when the pandemic hit the UK, she found it hard to find work and felt deflated.
"To see studios close during this time, along with other really important creative spaces, really hit home," she said.
"I miss working with people and, like everyone during this pandemic, it can be a lot to ask of yourself to stay busy all the time to help deal with loneliness.
"It's upsetting because almost overnight everything flipped. There's no seeing your friends or family freely, and it's not the easiest environment to feel creative in.
"It's an unsettling time for young people who want to start their careers, no matter what their goals are, as it feels like everything is on hold."
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article, there are a list of organisations that may be able to help at BBC Action Line
