BBC News

Storm Christoph: Flood measures being prepared, Boris Johnson says

Published
media captionThe PM says the government is making sure it is “totally prepared in every part of the UK” for flooding after Storm Christoph.

Boris Johnson has said the government is working to ensure it is "totally prepared" for flooding in the wake of Storm Christoph.

The prime minister said Manchester was an area of concern after police warned up to 3,000 homes could be affected.

Greater Manchester Police has declared a major incident, as have forces in Cheshire and South Yorkshire.

Speaking after a Cobra emergency meeting, Mr Johnson said there were preparations "in every part of the UK".

  • Flood warnings as Storm Christoph approaches
  • Homes flooded in Wales

He said work to ensure transport and energy networks, and local council services, were ready for flooding was under way, and the necessary numbers of sandbags were available.

"We want to make sure that we are totally prepared in every part of the UK for flooding, because it is coming on top of the stress people are already under fighting Covid," he said.

'Suffering and misery'

"We looked at particularly Manchester, we've got a situation potentially developing there," Mr Johnson said.

"We are looking at a pattern of rainfall possibly not as bad at the end of this week, maybe worse next week."

"People may think this is a minor issue at the moment, still relevantly minor by standards of previous floods, but never underestimate the suffering, the misery, that floods can cause people".

image captionSandbags have been distributed as Storm Christoph batters parts of England

The North West, Yorkshire and the Midlands have been preparing for widespread flooding following the Met Office's amber weather warning for heavy rain until midday Thursday.

The Environment Agency has issued more than 90 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected and immediate action required, while there are also more than 200 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible.

Related Topics

  • Greater Manchester Police
  • Environment Agency
  • Floods
  • Met Office
  • Cheshire

More on this story

  • Storm Christoph: Evacuations and flood warnings in England

    Published
    1 hour ago

  • Storm Christoph: Thousands of Manchester homes could be flooded

    Published
    32 minutes ago

  • Supermarket delivery driver rescued from Westgate ford

    Published
    2 hours ago

  • Storm Christoph brings flooding and travel disruption

    Published
    7 hours ago

  • Storm Christoph: Flood warnings in parts of England

    Published
    14 hours ago

  • Storm Christoph: Amber alert for northern and central England

    Published
    1 day ago

Around the BBC

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.