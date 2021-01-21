Snow covers parts of the North East and Cumbria
- Published
A blanket of snow covered large parts of the North East and Cumbria overnight.
A Met Office Yellow warning remains in place for ice in parts of north-west England, and snow caused disruption for drivers in some rural areas.
It came as parts of England and Wales were hit by flooding due to Storm Christoph.
Photographer Owen Humphreys, from the Press Association, was up early to capture the aftermath of the snow.
One of those scenes was the Angel of the North in Gateshead, which stood tall above a winter-white carpet.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.