Lockdown diaries: 'Cabin fever has struck this time'
- Published
"I have only been out for six weeks in the last 52," says Chloe-Ball Hopkins, a foundation degree arts student at South Gloucestershire and Stroud College, who lives with her grandparents. This is her lockdown life in her own words.
"For shielders like me I didn't really feel safe going outside even when lockdown was slightly relaxed.
"This year has taken its toll on my relationship, and I split with my boyfriend a few weeks ago.
"We were used to long-distance as he was in the military but the lack of contact with Covid just made it too hard to continue.
"With break-ups, my friends want to be with me but they can't.
"The first lockdown and the second one was much easier, because I occasionally went out in the garden.
"This time it isn't so easy, I can still get unwell just being out in the wet and cold so I have to be really careful.
"I am starting to get cabin fever this time."
"On Monday, when I woke up to see they were onto my category for vaccinations I was buzzing.
"I'm waiting for my text, it will be a nice trip out but also the fact I'm protected will be a huge saving to the NHS.
"I hate being branded as vulnerable as I've never seen myself as vulnerable before.
"I do see an end point, and when people are offered the vaccine they need to take it for the greater good."
Chloe-Ball Hopkins, from Wotton-under-Edge in Gloucestershire, lives in her grandparents's annexe and is in the extremely clinically vulnerable category . She has been shielding almost constantly since March 2020.