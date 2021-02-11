West Midlands mayoral race 2021: The candidates who say they will be standing
- Published
People in the West Midlands will head to the polls on 6 May to elect a regional mayor.
Votes will be counted in the Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull and Walsall local authority areas.
This election was originally meant to take place in May 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.
These are the candidates who have said they intend to stand for mayor this year (listed alphabetically):
Liam Byrne, Labour
Liam Byrne has been the MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill since 2004 and is a former chief secretary to the Treasury.
Steve Cauldwell, Green Party
Steve Cauldwell is a Solihull councillor and project delivery specialist who has worked for Jaguar Land Rover, Airbus and the Department for Education.
Ashvir Sangha, Independent
Ashvir Sangha is running as an independent mayoral candidate and has worked on educational programmes for young people in the UK and Asia.
Andy Street, Conservatives
Andy Street is a former managing director of John Lewis who defeated Labour's Sion Simon to be elected West Midlands mayor in 2017.
Tim Weller, Independent
Tim Weller in an independent candidate who has campaigned for more rail services in the West Midlands and on environmental issues.
Jenny Wilkinson, Liberal Democrats
Jenny Wilkinson is a chartered accountant and business consultant who stood as the Liberal Democrat candidate for Sutton Coldfield in the 2017 and 2019 general elections.
All candidates must submit their completed nomination papers by 16:00 on the 19th working day before the poll.
Those standing for mayor must have 30 signatures of registered electors and be aged 18 or over and either live or work in the West Midlands Combined Authority area.
A deposit of £500 is also required which is returned if the candidate gets more than 5% of first choice votes in the election.
The full rules for standing in the West Midlands Mayor elections can be found here.