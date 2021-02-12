West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner election 2021: The candidates standing
People in the West Midlands will vote for the force area's police and crime commissioner on 6 May.
Votes will be counted in the Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull and Walsall local authority areas.
This election was originally meant to take place in May 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic.
These are the candidates who have said they intend to stand this year (listed alphabetically):
Simon Foster, Labour
Simon Foster has been a legal aid solicitor for more than 30 years, specialising in housing law.
Jay Singh-Sohal, Conservatives
Capt Jay Singh-Sohal is an Army Reservist and strategic communications director who serves on a number of charity boards as well as being a community organiser.
Jon Hunt, Liberal Democrats
