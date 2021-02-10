Vaccination centres among priority gritting routes
Roads to Covid-19 vaccination centres in Cornwall and Devon are being gritted as priority routes, councils have said.
Devon and Cornwall have seen snow and freezing temperatures, with it barely going higher than 2C (36F) in areas, and wind chill making it feel even colder, meteorologists said.
Cornwall Council and Devon County Council said salting was continuing.
Some vaccination centres in the east of England have been closed for days because of snow and cold conditions.
The freezing conditions are set to continue, with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning for snow and ice across most of both counties from 00:00 on Thursday until 11:00 on Friday.
Cornwall Council, which tweeted on Monday that "vaccination sites are included in our priority gritting routes", said on Wednesday that gritters were due be out again in the afternoon and "again in the early hours [of Thursday]".
Highways bosses in Devon said earlier in the week that extremely cold conditions were "expected to continue all week" and that roads would "be more hazardous at night".
The county council's traffic and weather control room said that it had "made sure" gritters were covering roads to vaccine centres and that it had also "supplied the NHS with grit bins" for the sites.
