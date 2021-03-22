PCC Elections: The candidates standing in Thames Valley
Voters will head to the polls on 6 May to elect Thames Valley's police and crime commissioner (PCC.)
PCCs, first introduced in 2012, are elected representatives who work to ensure the 41 police forces in England and Wales are running effectively.
Their responsibilities include setting out force budgets, holding chief constables to account, and providing a link between communities and police.
These are the candidates who intend to stand for PCC in the Thames Valley.
John Howson, Liberal Democrat
A former senior magistrate for 22 years in Oxfordshire, Mr Howson currently sits as an Oxfordshire County Councillor. He has lived in Oxfordshire since 1979 and has worked as a civil servant and a teacher. Mr Howson also has national experience of criminal justice system and has previously campaigned to stop police using out of court disposals.
Mr Howson says his "key tasks" if elected PCC would be to reduce crime and "the fear of crime", improve police accountability and visibility to "raise public confidence in the police" and target resources on detective crime.
Matthew Barber, Conservative
Mr Barber has worked as deputy PCC to outgoing Thames Valley PCC Anthony Stansfeld since 2016. He is also a Vale of White Horse district councillor and was leader of the authority from 2011 to 2018.
Mr Barber says he wants to "ensure that your voice is heard in the priorities" of Thames Valley Police. His priorities include recruiting more police officers and PCSOs, improving road safety, tackling serious organised crime gangs and also illegal encampments.
Laetisa Carter, Labour
The current deputy leader of the Labour group on West Oxfordshire District Council, Ms Carter started out her political career campaigning against the closure of children's centres in Oxfordshire. She previously stood as a candidate in the 2016 PCC Elections. She has worked for Thames Valley Police and the NHS and currently lives in West Oxfordshire where she was born and raised.
Ms Carter says she will be a "prominent and dedicated" PCC if elected and will be "committed to listening and supporting the policing needs of Thames Valley".