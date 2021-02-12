Police 'outnumbered' by Middlesbrough and Newcastle sledging crowds
Police were left "outnumbered" and "hugely frustrated" when hundreds of people gathered to sledge in snow.
Large crowds congregated to frolic on Newcastle's Town Moor and Flatts Lane Country Park in Middlesbrough on Wednesday and Thursday.
Covid regulations allow police to issue fines for organised gatherings but the rules do not apply for crowds consisting of individual households.
Cleveland Police Insp Tony Cross said: "It's taking up a lot of resources."
"You can see we're outnumbered," he added.
"If they're not going to engage with us and we can't explain and reason with them in an amicable manner we're going to have to start taking names and addresses and issuing fines."
Police do have powers to disperse crowds and fine or arrest those refusing to leave, but only if they have a justifiable reason such as disorder or crime.
Northumbria Police said officers would "engage with the public where it is proportionate to do so".
A National Police Chiefs Council spokesperson said officers were able to use their discretion but the Home Office determined what sort of crowds were covered by the regulations.
The Home Office has been approached for comment.
Volunteers who cleaned up litter left behind in Newcastle said Cow Hill was "an absolute mess" and warned broken glass had been covered by fresh snow.
Northumbria Police said it had dispersed crowds from Town Moor on Thursday night and planned extra patrols to make sure they did not congregate again.
The force also said it was aware of footage on social media "showing a group who appear to be partying on the Town Moor" on Wednesday evening.
"This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and undermines the efforts of the majority of people in our region who are making daily sacrifices to prevent the spread of coronavirus," a spokesperson said.
The gathering was reported to police but, when officers arrived, the group had dispersed.
