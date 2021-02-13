Covid: South Africa variant found in Hampshire village
A case of the South African variant of Covid-19 has been identified in a village in Hampshire.
Anyone aged 16 or over in Bramley, near Basingstoke, will be subjected to surge testing from next week.
Additional tests will also be held in Middlesbrough and Walsall following recent discoveries of the variant first identified in South Africa.
Concerns have been raised that the mutation can spread faster and vaccines may not be as effective.
Mass testing - or surge testing - is already taking place in parts of England to help stop the spread of new, more infectious strains of Covid-19.
It will now be deployed to targeted areas of Middlesbrough in the TS7 postcode, areas in Walsall and areas in the RG26 postcode in Hampshire.
Simon Bryant, Hampshire County Council's director of public health, said: "I appreciate that this news may be worrying but it's really important to understand that the risk of transmission from this single case is considered to be very low."
He added that the rapid local testing programme was "primarily a precautionary measure" to help the government understand and prevent the spread of new variants.
Details of how the programme will work will be published on the authority's website early next week.
A test centre has been set up in Middlesbrough and anyone over 16 from Marton and Coulby Newham is being urged to get a test.
The Teesside town has the fifth highest infection rate in England.
Public Health England said as of 8 February, the rate per 100,000 people in Middlesbrough was 357.5 - down slightly from 359.6 the week before.
Consultant in public health Esther Mireku said: "While the overall Covid infection rate in Middlesbrough has now halved from its peak in early January, it has still not decreased as much as we would have liked.
"The high prevalence of Covid in the town, combined with the reporting of this variant, are a reminder to everyone of the importance of staying at home as much as possible and following hands-face-space when out for an essential reason."
Mobile testing units had already been set up in Walsall earlier this month following the discovery of the South African variant in the town.
