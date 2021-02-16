Retired teacher in court over sex attacks on boys
A retired teacher has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting boys at two schools.
Piers Le Cheminant is charged with 15 offences against boys at Salisbury Cathedral School, Wiltshire and Oakwood Preparatory School in Chichester, West Sussex.
The 75-year-old appeared at Worthing Magistrates' Court by video-link earlier.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between 1965 and 1986.
Mr Le Cheminant, of Poundsgate, Newton Abbot in Devon, is charged with 15 counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 14.
He did not enter a plea and the case was sent for a hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on 16 March.
The prosecution follows an investigation by the Sussex Police Complex Abuse Unit.
Salisbury Cathedral School dates back more than 900 years and is located beneath the spire of the famous cathedral.
It was founded in 1091 by St Osmund, Bishop of Salisbury and nephew of William the Conqueror.