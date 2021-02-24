Lytham St Annes drownings: Brothers 'engulfed by tide'
- Published
Two brothers died during a family beach trip when they were engulfed by a rapid incoming tide, an inquest has heard.
Muhammad Azhar Shabbir, 18, and Ali Athar Shabbir, 16, got into difficulty while paddling near the pier at Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, on 15 August.
The boys, from Dewsbury, had entered the water to play with their cousin when the tide turned.
The 15-year-old managed to get out but the brothers, who had "limited swimming abilities", were unable to escape.
Blackpool Coroner's Court heard the boys' mother, Tasleem, had warned them not to venture too far out into the water.
Shortly before they were swept away, she had escorted her younger children to the shoreline when water surrounded the family.
Both boys' bodies were recovered the next day following a search.
'False sense of security'
The court heard the tide comes in "quite quickly" over the large stretch of beach, and a notice displaying tide times at the North Promenade car park was out of date.
It should have been replaced on 1 August but the person responsible for posting it was away on leave.
Mrs Shabbir told the hearing the family would not have seen the notice upon arriving at the busy car park, and said a queue of people had surrounded the toilet block where the sign was posted.
Recording conclusions of accidental death, Andrew Cousins, assistant coroner for Blackpool and Fylde, said: "Sadly the presence of the gulleys and sandbars had perhaps lulled Muhammad and Ali into a false sense of security and they were unaware of the depths of the water."
Fylde Borough Council said the location would be reviewed and it was spending more than £80,000 on additional beach safety signs and notices along the coastline.
