Covid-19: A year of coronavirus in south west England
By Ben Woolvin
Home Affairs Correspondent, BBC Spotlight
- Published
The first cases of coronavirus in the south west of England were reported in March 2020.
BBC Spotlight, which reports on stories on Devon and Cornwall and parts of Somerset and Dorset, has taken a look back at the total number of cases recorded in the region.
So far the virus has been about half as prevalent in the 14 councils (excluding Bournemouth and Poole)in the South West as it has in England as a whole.
The figures for total cases since the start of the pandemic show that Cornwall - where there has been concern about the impact of tourism on the infection rate - has seen fewer cases per head of the population than most other council areas in the South West.
Somerset West and Taunton has seen the highest number of cases per head of the population.
This is because it is one of the most urban councils in the South West and has big connections to even more urban areas where infections can be seeded, such as Bristol.
Public health bosses in the region have said outbreaks are often linked to infections being spread in workplaces and households.
Compared to other parts of England, the South West has fewer large workplaces and houses where lots of people live together in the same home - which helps to explain the lower infection rate.
Councils covering the more rural areas of the region have also seen the lowest infection rates, with smaller houses and fewer factories.
In Cornwall, Devon, Somerset and Dorset (excluding Bournemouth and Poole) there have been 29,354 deaths, from all causes, between March 2020 and January 2021 according to the latest provisional figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Based on the five-year average for those 11 months between 2015 and 2019, that's 1,411 more deaths than the 27,942 that would be expected in a normal year.
Compared to the very severe flu outbreak of 2017-2018, there have been 493 more deaths registered in the region during the first 11 months of the Covid-19 pandemic, than were registered in the 11 months of the flu outbreak.
From March 2020 to January 2021 the death rate in the South West (excluding Bournemouth and Poole) has been 5% higher than in an average year, according to ONS figures.
Across the UK, there was a 14% increase in deaths recorded to November.
We do not know how many more people might have died with the virus without the Covid-19 government restrictions.
We do know that the current lockdown - and the vaccine - are being linked to the reduction in the number of people dying with the virus.
Whilst the South West has seen some of the lowest infection rates and death rates in the country, the region's economy relies heavily on some of the sectors that have been hardest hit by the virus, including the leisure and tourism industry.
There is hope that a second surge of UK holiday bookings that is predicted for the summer will help save many jobs in the region.