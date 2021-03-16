M62 crash: Long delays as motorway closed after accident
A section of the M62 has been closed after a serious crash involving multiple vehicles near the border of West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester.
Emergency services have been at the scene of the incident since about 14:30, said Greater Manchester Police.
The crash has led to the motorway being closed between junctions 20 and 24.
One casualty was taken to hospital, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance service said. Motorists face 90-minute delays and are being advised to avoid the area.
#WestYorkshire please be aware this incident is currently causing approx. 5.3 miles of congestion on the #M62 west prior to J24 #AinleyTop #Huddersfield adding at least 90 minutes to normal journey times. Diversion route details are available via the link: https://t.co/bJD5KjO3eO pic.twitter.com/eAIQUcYT2W— Highways England (@HighwaysYORKS) March 16, 2021
Police and firefighters from Greater Manchester and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance service were sent to the scene of the accident on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 21 and 22.
The crash was causing more than five miles (8km) of congestion, according to Highways England.
The westbound carriageway has since reopened, but eastbound traffic remained at a standstill, police said.
