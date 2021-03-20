White cliffs memorial planned for Dame Vera Lynn
Forces' sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn will be remembered with a memorial on the white cliffs of Dover, under plans to be unveiled by her family and an MP.
Dame Vera, whose songs helped to raise morale in World War Two, died last year, at the age of 103.
She was best known for performing hits such as We'll Meet Again to the troops.
Plans for the memorial, set to cost at least £1.5m, are understood to have support from Dover council and fundraising is to begin next week.
One of Dame Vera's most famous songs, The White Cliffs of Dover, immortalises the National Trust site in Kent that looks over the English Channel.
Southend MP Sir David Amess, who, with the family, will launch the campaign on Friday, said: "A memorial to this wonderful lady is long overdue and what better place to have it but on the White Cliffs of Dover?
"Dame Vera was an inspiration to every generation and her Children's Charity will make sure that her legacy endures.
Mr Amess said the sculpture would be created "by renowned sculptor Paul Day".
The plan has also had the support of Dover MP Natalie Elphicke and will be paid for by donations and public subscription.
Last year, as the country went into lockdown, Dame Vera, who lived in Ditchling, Sussex, compared the challenges that lay ahead to "the darkest of times" in World War Two. She used her birthday and VE Day to give messages of hope.
On VE Day, she quoted from her most well-known song and said: "We will meet again."
The wartime song had also been echoed by the Queen in a special televised address in April - when she acknowledged the hardship Britons were facing during the Covid-19 crisis.
Dame Vera, the daughter of a plumber, was born Vera Margaret Welch on 20 March 1917 in the London suburb of East Ham, and discovered her talent for singing at an early age.
Her stage name, Vera Lynn, came from her grandmother's maiden name.
Later, when she volunteered for war work, she was told the best thing she could do was to keep on being an entertainer.
Following her death, tributes from around the world included Prime Minister Boris Johnson describing her as a "truly great Briton".
A promotional video to be released next week will include contributions from Katherine Jenkins, Sir Tim Rice, Sir Paul McCartney and Anthony Andrews.