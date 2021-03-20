Coronavirus: Trams and light rail get extra £33m fund
Tram and light rail operators in the Midlands and northern England will get an extra £33 million of government funds so they can continue in lockdown.
The Department of Transport said the grant would "support operators as they continue to face reduced revenues caused by low passenger numbers".
It has already given £160 million since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Before the first lockdown, about 119 million journeys were taken each year outside of London, the government said.
However, some bus and tram services were used by 10% of their usual passenger numbers during the spring lockdown, the Local Democracy Reporting Service added.
Places that will receive funding in March 2021:
- Sheffield £2,468,000
- Tyne and Wear £8,004,000
- Nottingham £4,119,000
- West Midlands £1,748,000
- Greater Manchester £16,284,000
- Blackpool £325,000
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay said: "Today's funding means thousands of people across the North of England and the Midlands can continue to travel on public transport when they need to, and that trams will be ready for when the country comes out of lockdown."
Funding will be provided for the next 11 weeks, with the government due to review if operators need further grants before the end of that period.