Paedophile teacher John McKno choked to death on prison breakfast
A paedophile maths teacher died after choking on his breakfast in a prison wing, an inquest heard.
John McKno, 74, was jailed in 2016 for abusing five pupils at boarding schools in Suffolk, Devon and Worcestershire in the 1970s and 1980s.
He died at Norwich Prison on 29 September from "cardiac failure" after choking, Norfolk Coroners' Court heard.
The inquest jury concluded McKno, who had a number of health conditions, died through misadventure.
McKno was jailed for 14 years after admitting gross indecency, indecent assault and serious sexual assaults.
McKno, formerly of Alby in Norfolk, worked at Beam College in Great Torrington in Devon, St Michael's College in Tenbury Wells and Kesgrave Hall School near Ipswich.
One pupil at the latter school recalled how he slept in fear with "one eye open".
Four of McKno's victims were boys under 16, and one was a boy under 14.
