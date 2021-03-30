HMP Featherstone inmates sentenced after 2017 disturbance
Three prisoners have been sentenced after a seven-hour disturbance at a jail which caused £180,000 of damage.
Jamie Biddle and Darren Hart were seen throwing furniture, smashing alarms and CCTV cameras before barricading themselves into a cell with Carl Baker at HMP Featherstone in August 2017.
The trio admitted participating in a prison mutiny at Stafford Crown Court.
Biddle was sentenced to four years, Hart to three years and four months and Baker to two years and four months.
The disturbance started at House 5 unit and resulted in prisoners "completely taking over the wing of the prison", Staffordshire Police said.
"Strongest possible punishment"
Inmates started a fire at the Category C jail near Wolverhampton which kept firefighters at the scene for almost five hours, although "compliant prisoners had to extinguish it themselves".
Hart, 51, was seen taking pool balls up to 30-year-old Biddle who threw them at prison officers from the third floor.
One smashed through the staff window, just missing officers inside. Staff had to be removed from the unit for their own safety, police added.
After hours of disorder, the men barricaded themselves into a cell with 43-year-old Baker on the third floor.
No-one was seriously hurt in the trouble which came after the jail was described as having a "shocking worsening of standards" by inspectors the year before.
Prisons and Probation Minister, Alex Chalk MP, said after the sentencing hearing on Monday: "This kind of behaviour will never be tolerated.
"The safety of our staff and prisoners is our priority and we will continue to work closely with the police to push for the strongest possible punishment for anyone jeopardising this - including more time behind bars."
