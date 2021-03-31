Woodhouse Moor: Arrests over armed fight in crowded park
- Published
Two teenagers have been arrested over a fight involving machetes at a park where crowds had gathered as lockdown rules were eased.
Firearms police were sent to Woodhouse Moor in Leeds on Tuesday night after reports of people being injured.
No suspects were found, but two 17-year-olds who later attended hospital with serious injuries were arrested.
Earlier in the day, hundreds of people had descended on the park leaving piles of rubbish strewn across the site.
The teenagers were arrested on suspicion of affray and are continuing to receive treatment in hospital for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening, according to West Yorkshire Police.
Det Insp Michael Herbert, of Leeds District CID, said the violence was thought to "have been targeted and involving individuals who are known to each other".
West Yorkshire Police said around 200 people who had gathered at the park on Tuesday evening were dispersed by officers after they were called out shortly after 20:15 BST.
Clean-up operations have taken place to remove piles of rubbish dumped by the crowds who had descended on Woodhouse Moor, as well as at Endcliffe Park in Sheffield.
The gatherings came as the UK enjoyed the hottest March day in half a century and one day after coronavirus lockdown rules were eased.
Since Monday, two households or groups of up to six people have been able to meet outside in England as the "stay at home" Covid restrictions order came to an end.
Leeds City Council said the "huge amount of litter" left behind on Woodhouse Moor was "both hugely frustrating and disappointing".
The authority asked visitors to take their rubbish home, adding: "We are also urging residents to continue to respect all the coronavirus guidance currently in place, including adhering to rules on social distancing and gatherings.
"This is vitally important if we are to continue to protect the health and wellbeing of ourselves and others."
Meanwhile, Sheffield councillor Shaffaq Mohammed said six tonnes of rubbish had been removed from the city's Endcliffe Park and staff and police were now patrolling the site.
Councillor Mohammed, leader of Sheffield Liberal Democrats, said the Mi Amigo war memorial in the park had also been vandalised.
He said: "There's no justification for vandalising a war memorial to US airmen.
"The message to people is, come on, enjoy our parks by all means, but take your rubbish home."
