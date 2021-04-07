Solar power first for Army's Leconfield training base
The British Army is set to power one of its training bases with a solar farm for the first time.
The Defence School of Transport (DST), in East Yorkshire, is the first of four pilots using the photovoltaic facility, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.
A third of DST's electricity needs is predicted to be supplied by the farm.
The MoD hopes all four pilot schemes will make £1m in efficiency savings and reduce emissions by 2,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent a year.
The cost savings would be reinvested in Army infrastructure, the MoD said.
Construction of the farm started earlier this year on the site in Leconfield, near Beverley, and will span approximately four hectares when completed.
Increase 'green supply'
The other three pilot schemes - at Duke of Gloucester Barracks in South Cerney, Gloucestershire, Rock Barracks in Suffolk and Baker Barracks on Thorney Island in West Sussex - are scheduled for delivery by summer 2021, the MoD said.
Major General David Southall, the Army's sustainability champion, said: "The Army remains wholly committed to play its part in meeting the UK's commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.
"To deliver this, we are working hard to reduce energy demand as well as increase 'green' supply across our estate."
The Army hopes to set up 80 further solar farms across its estate in the next seven years.