HS2: Protests as 'Roald Dahl Wood' felling starts
By Claire Marshall
Environment & Rural Affairs Correspondent
- Published
There have been four arrests and fierce confrontations between protestors and contractors for the HS2 rail line and police, as the felling of Jones Hill Wood in Buckinghamshire gets underway.
The ancient beech wood, which is said to have helped inspire Roald Dahl to write Fantastic Mr Fox, is in the path of the controversial high-speed rail link from London to Leeds. Last week Natural England issued licences for the felling of two thirds of it to go ahead. It said it would not be detrimental to the conservation of the overall bat population.
HS2 says 4.1 hectares of woodland will be created near Jones Hill Wood, helping to connect it to another wood.
The estimated final cost of the HS2 project is now more than £100 billion.
The work at the wood, in the Chiltern Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, has been held up since last year, when bats were discovered to be roosting at the site. Issuing the bat licences on 30th March, Natural England's Director for Wildlife Licensing and Enforcement cases, said:
"After careful assessment, we have determined that the felling of a small number of trees at Jones' Hill Wood will not be detrimental to the overall conservation status of the bat populations in this area. There are mitigations that will be put in place, such as creation of new roosts."
"Pigeon" a protestor in her mid-20s, was involved in an aerial stand-off with a bailiff working for the National Eviction Unit that went on for a number of hours. Speaking to the BBC from high in the branches of a beech tree, she said she was "here to fight for the woodland."
"I'm here in physical form because the legal system is not designed to protect the environment. I'm making a stand. HS2 isn't encouraging rail travel, if it would then it would be making it cheaper and more accessible than car travel. It will be more expensive, and it won't be carbon neutral in its 120 year lifetime."
She has been here on and off for almost a year. "The damage that is being done to facilitate this railway is extreme."
Roald Dahl, a keen walker, lived in nearby Great Missenden. He wrote Fantastic Mr Fox in 1970. The much-loved story tells the tale of wily Mr Fox, who outwits farmers Boggis, Bunce and Bean.
The real-life Bunce family still farms the area. Peter Bunce told the BBC that, as a child, he would play in the wood with his brother and sisters. He said that he was "gutted."
"It's disappearing as we look in front of us. It's just hollow. There's no feeling left. It used to be full up with primroses, foxgloves, bluebells, wood anemones, all sorts of things … It's disgusting what they have done."
The construction and operation of Phase One of HS2 is authorised by the High Speed Rail (London - West Midlands) Act 2017. According to HS2, an area of 4.1 hectares of woodland will be created near Jones Hill Wood, with 22,000 trees being planted.
Alex Towse is Construction Director with HS2 contractor Fusion JV. "What we are doing through the compensation is to look at the native species that are already within the landscape and design a mitigation scheme that is sympathetic to what is around it. And by joining up those existing habitats, it creates a green corridor along the route."
HS2 said it would plant up to seven million trees and shrubs along the first phase of the line and create more than 33 square kilometres of new woodland, wildlife and river habitats. It claims to be one of the most sustainable high-speed railways in the world, supporting the UK's transition to a net zero economy.