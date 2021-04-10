Lake District Calvert Trust saved from collapse with £730k donations
- Published
An outdoor activity centre at risk of closure has been saved in part thanks to the fundraising efforts of a boy with a severe brain injury.
Oliver Voysey completed a series of challenges in the run-up to his 13th birthday in aid of the Lake District's Calvert Trust outdoor activity centre.
He raised almost £220,000, smashing a £25,000 target.
The Trust said it had now raised a total of £730,00 and plans to reopen on 21 June.
Oliver, from Newcastle, requires specialist care having suffered a brain injury when he was two days old which left him with sight loss, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, autism and learning difficulties.
He and his family would regularly visit the centre, which helps children and adults with disabilities, where he was able to take part in activities such as canoeing, abseiling and rock climbing.
Giles Mounsey-Heysham, chairman of the trustees for the organisation, said the fundraising would go on as the trust expected to lose a further £500,000 this year as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.
It began its fundraising bid last November after announcing £1m in losses after halting activities during lockdown.
'Extremely challenging'
Mr Mounsey-Heysham said: "The support we have received has been absolutely incredible - and it has secured the trust's immediate future.
"We can't wait to open our doors, although a number of challenges remain.
"We are expecting to lose £500,000 of income this year despite furloughing most of the staff so we will continue to fundraise as our position remains extremely challenging."
