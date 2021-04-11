BBC News

Mid-April snow on Teesside and North Yorkshire causing disruption

Published
image copyrightAndrew Hopper
image captionRedcar residents woke up to a heavy blanket of snow

Heavy snow has been falling over parts of Teesside and North Yorkshire causing disruption for motorists.

A yellow Met Office warning has now been lifted, but drivers are being warned to expect wintry showers.

The A169 White Way Heads in the North York Moors was closed to traffic due to heavy snow but has now been cleared.

Meanwhile, police were forced to close the A174 Apple Orchard Bank near Skelton after a lorry got stuck in icy conditions.

The road had now reopened and officers are warning drivers to proceed with care.

image copyrightPhilip Moore
image captionA yellow Met Office warning has now been lifted, but the North East and parts of North Yorkshire are being warned to expect wintry showers

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.