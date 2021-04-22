Covid: Learner drivers 'anxious' as tests resume
Learner drivers say they're feeling "quite anxious" as driving tests resume in England following their suspension due to Covid-19 restrictions.
From Thursday drivers learning in a car will be able to sit a practical test for the first time in months.
The Government suspended all practical driving tests from 5 January in England, except for critical workers who need to drive as part of their job.
Learner drivers taking tests this week have admitted feeling "rusty".
Jade Bone, from Southampton, has gone more than three months without driving due to the ban on lessons, which was only lifted in England last week.
The 24-year-old has her test booked for Thursday.
She said: "My confidence has been knocked a bit," she said. "In my first couple of lessons back I was really rusty.
"Although I haven't forgotten how to do things, my general confidence with driving isn't what it was before. I'm a bit more hesitant now. I'm doubting myself."
Her instructor Rob Fenn, of RED Driving School, said many of his students have "gone backwards" from being "test-ready" in January.
He added the demand for driving instructors has shot up, and tests were "essentially fully booked" due to pent-up demand.
Ms Bone said she was concerned if she does not pass this week, she might not get another chance to take the test until August due to the backlog of candidates.
She added: "That's quite frustrating and a scary prospect, especially because it's an expensive thing to do, having lessons."
Another learner taking a test this week, Olivia Watts, 17, of Chelmsford, Essex, struggled to make a booking.
"I had to wait for a cancellation because there weren't any tests available until around August or September."
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said earlier this month that the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) will "offer more tests and more examiners" in a bid to meet demand, including additional slots at weekends and on bank holidays.
