Local elections 2021: What is being voted on in Devon and Cornwall?
Voters will head to the polls to elect councillors across Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly on 6 May.
All seats on Cornwall Council and Devon County Council are up for election.
A third of the seats on Plymouth and Exeter city councils are also being voted on after elections were postponed in 2020.
Voters will also be choosing a Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) after elections were postponed in May 2020 due to coronavirus.
There are four candidates standing.
Cornwall Council
Cornwall will see a major redrawing of its political map as the number of electoral wards and councillors in the county's unitary authority is dropping from 123 to 87.
You can find out who is standing on the council website and also get information on where the polling stations will be.
Devon County Council
Sixty county councillors will be elected in Devon. A full list of candidates is available.
Plymouth City Council
A third of seats on Plymouth City Council, 19 out of 57, are up for election this year. The council website has information on who is nominated.
Exeter City Council
Fourteen out of 39 seats will be voted on at Exeter City Council. A list of candidates is here.
Council of the Isles of Scilly
The Council of the Isles of Scilly, a unitary authority, will see voting taking place for all 16 of its councillors.
Where there are no parties contesting, three councillors have been returned unopposed and no-one is standing in Bryher.
Thirteen people have been nominated for the 12 St Mary's seats. You can find candidate lists here.
