Chef jailed for raping five women after spiking drinks
- Published
A chef who raped five women after spiking their drinks has been jailed for 24 years.
Tom Wade-Allison, 25, of Martock, committed the assaults in Somerset and Honiton in Devon.
He was found guilty at Exeter Crown Court of nine counts of rape, one of attempted rape, three of assault and one of sexual assault.
Judge Timothy Rose said Wade-Allison remained a "danger to women" and had expressed "no remorse" for his crimes.
He must serve a minimum of 16 years for his crimes and will be put on the sex offenders register for life upon release.
'Affected my personality'
The rapes took place at sleepovers, after-parties and in the homes of Wade-Allison's victims between March 2016 and November 2017.
The women, who were aged between 17 and 20, became too drunk to fight him off within minutes of consuming drinks he mixed for them, the court previously heard.
The first four told friends what happened to them at the time but did not go to the police.
Wade-Allison was caught when he raped a fifth woman, which led to the others coming forward once they had learned officers were investigating.
A statement from one of Wade-Allison's victims said she was suffering from flashbacks to her ordeal, which had left her feeling "totally violated".
She wrote: "I feel unsafe and I feel it has affected my personality and character.
"My life is a constant reminder of what he did to me."
'Danger to women'
Judge Rose said Wade-Allison committed a "campaign of rape" over a 20-month period, which had a "profoundly misogynistic element" to it.
He said the victims, who were "particularly vulnerable", described severe psychological harm as a result of the assaults.
Judge Rose said: "You have expressed no remorse, no acceptance, no insight as to the offences you committed.
"You remain a danger to women.
"You were emboldened to continue by your apparent conclusion you were getting away with it," he added.
