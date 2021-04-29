Local elections 2021: Cheshire PCC candidates prepare to fight for role
By Phil McCann
Cheshire Political Reporter, BBC News
- Published
Five years after Labour knocked out the Conservatives in the 2016 Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner title fight, the same two contenders are set for a sensational rematch.
David Keane floored his opponent John Dwyer in that original tussle, but Mr Dwyer has dusted himself off and is back in the blue corner for the encounter that has been delayed after the Covid pandemic caused the postponement of last year's bout.
Maybe I'm hamming it up far too much - but maybe this election needs it.
Police and crime commissioner is a really important job but less than a quarter of the electorate turned out to vote for Mr Keane in 2016, and just 14% did when Mr Dwyer won the inaugural election in 2012.
The most bruising part of the last four years for the Labour commissioner was the disastrous disciplinary process in 2018 against former chief constable Simon Byrne which was labelled "flawed" and "flimsy".
Mr Byrne was eventually exonerated, after which the Conservatives called for Mr Keane to stand down.
Labour would far rather talk about Mr Keane's wide-ranging community policing programme, which has increased visibility by creating new police posts with officers and PCSOs established in nearly every community (technically every council ward) in the county.
The turnout in 2016 was lowest in the areas of Cheshire where there were not holding concurrent council elections.
That may have helped Labour - who tend to fare better in Warrington and Halton, where concurrent council polls took place.
The same pattern will repeat itself this year, which has Conservatives concerned.
And what it also will mean to the other two candidates, Liberal Democrat Jo Conchie and Nick Goulding of Reform UK, remains to be seen.
Those council elections in Warrington will be interesting to watch after the Conservatives unseated Labour in one of the borough's two parliamentary constituencies in 2019, and got within 1,500 votes of doing so in the other.
The Tories' main opponents in the south of the borough would appear to be the Liberal Democrats, with whom they fight it out to be the loudest critics of the Labour council's plans to build thousands of homes in the countryside.
Labour hope the Time Square redevelopment of the town centre, including a new indoor market, will show their commitment to regenerating the town.
There's little doubt that the Labour domination of Warrington looks unshakeable on paper, but every single councillor is contesting their seats this year, so in theory everything could change.
But if the Conservatives don't manage to make gains in the more traditionally Labour voting north of the borough, which they got within 1,500 votes of winning at the general election, it may be taken as a sign that Boris Johnson's huge successes in 2019 may have been a one-off.
