Newcastle Spice deaths: Manslaughter arrest after three people die
A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the deaths of three people in Newcastle who are thought to have taken the drug Spice.
The deaths occurred within 24 hours on Friday and Saturday and are believed to be linked to a particularly "dangerous batch", the city council said.
About 11 people were also taken to hospital in the Cleveland area.
Nine males aged 14 to 44 and two women, aged 25 and 33, have been arrested in Newcastle.
One of the men was held on suspicion of manslaughter, although police have not released his age or how many deaths the arrest relates to.
The other 10 people have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.
A quantity of drugs and paraphernalia were also seized.
Northumbria Police said they remained concerned for the wellbeing of anyone who had taken or purchased the drug in recent days.
